Create checklists. Assign tasks to your team. In Slack.

Define how to deliver common jobs successfully. Get it right every time.
Work across your organisation and break the silos.
Share how to get it done right. Improve the checklist as you use it.
Checklists are a powerful way of storing knowledge and improving quality.
The World Health Organisation reduced post-surgery deaths by 47% in hospitals that trialled its 8 step checklist.
Don't know how to harness checklists? Read how to harness them and why we created TeamChecklist.
People with tasks that are close to their due date will get automatic reminders.
You can instantly get a report of the status of all the tasks right in Slack - no more updating spreadsheets.
And any team member can see the tasks assigned to them within Slack.
By improving your checklists each time you use them you create ready made guides on how to deliver important jobs.
Something went wrong? Just add it to the checklist template ready for next time.
Need everyone to sign-off that they understand a new company policy?
Or confirm that they've assessed their data security risks each month?
You can quickly create a list that will ask people to complete the task by the deadline. And automatically repeat the list each month.
I used to spend hours chasing and we still missed tasks.
Now I just create a checklist from my template and delegate the tasks. The automatic reminders really help.
It felt like every time we did a launch we were managing to miss a different issue, it was so frustrating.
Now we all use the same launch checklist and keep improving it.
My team have to check things like accessibility and brand use before they send work.
TeamChecklist makes it easy see who's checked what.
Create your new checklist template
and add the tasks.
Start a live checklist in Slack
whenever you need one.
$
15
per month
for up to 50 users*
$
49
per month
for up to 125 users*
$
89
per month
for up to 250 users*
*A user is someone participating in a checklist (a creator, assigned to a task or a follower).